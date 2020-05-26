Dorothy Gibson-Martin
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Gibson-Martin

Memphis - Mrs. Dorothy Gibson-Martin passed from this life on May 23rd, 2020. She was 90 years young.

She was born in Joiner, (Sherwood) Arkansas on April 22, 1930 to Fred and Mary "Emma" Gibson (Tellis). She graduated Woodstock High School in 1948 and attended Lemoyne College in Memphis, TN

She accepted Christ at an early age and attended St. Mark's church in Joiner, Arkansas. She served as "mother" of her church, being an active member of Greater Lewis Street Baptist church for many decades.

She worked for the Hershey Corporation, (formerly DunRus Super Bubble Gum Company) in Memphis, TN for over 25 years.

She loved God and people, and passed her non-judgmental love of all to her children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ocran H. Martin, Jr.; her eldest child Alvin; her sisters: Esther, Ann and Hattie; her brother, Jesse and her parents.

She is survived by her three daughters: Bennie Hamlett-Clayborne (Darrell), Mary Hamlett, Patricia Martin and one son, Fredrick Martin all of Memphis, TN. She also leaves to mourn her passing, six grandchildren: Rodney, Brandi, Darrell, Tiara, Terrance and Tamara; three great-grandchildren: Michelle, Jonathan and Trenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends, including the family of God.

Final arrangements are by R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 324 Vance Ave. Memphis, TN 38126. 901.526.3264




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved