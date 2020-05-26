Dorothy Gibson-Martin



Memphis - Mrs. Dorothy Gibson-Martin passed from this life on May 23rd, 2020. She was 90 years young.



She was born in Joiner, (Sherwood) Arkansas on April 22, 1930 to Fred and Mary "Emma" Gibson (Tellis). She graduated Woodstock High School in 1948 and attended Lemoyne College in Memphis, TN



She accepted Christ at an early age and attended St. Mark's church in Joiner, Arkansas. She served as "mother" of her church, being an active member of Greater Lewis Street Baptist church for many decades.



She worked for the Hershey Corporation, (formerly DunRus Super Bubble Gum Company) in Memphis, TN for over 25 years.



She loved God and people, and passed her non-judgmental love of all to her children.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ocran H. Martin, Jr.; her eldest child Alvin; her sisters: Esther, Ann and Hattie; her brother, Jesse and her parents.



She is survived by her three daughters: Bennie Hamlett-Clayborne (Darrell), Mary Hamlett, Patricia Martin and one son, Fredrick Martin all of Memphis, TN. She also leaves to mourn her passing, six grandchildren: Rodney, Brandi, Darrell, Tiara, Terrance and Tamara; three great-grandchildren: Michelle, Jonathan and Trenton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends, including the family of God.



Final arrangements are by R.S. Lewis and Sons Funeral Home 324 Vance Ave. Memphis, TN 38126. 901.526.3264









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store