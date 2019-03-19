|
|
Dorothy Hanson Holland
Germantown, TN
Dorothy Hanson Holland, 94, passed on March 15, 2019. She was preceded by husband, Patrick Holland. Dorothy leaves her daughter, Patricia; grandson, Jeffrey Meeks; great-grandchildren, Tyler Meeks, Austin Meeks, and Lily Meeks. A lifelong Memphian, Dorothy was an avid Memphis Tigers fan and retired from "Memphis State." Visitation will be at 11:30 Thursday, March 21, with a service at noon at Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019