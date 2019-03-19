Services
Dorothy Hanson Holland Obituary
Dorothy Hanson Holland

Germantown, TN

Dorothy Hanson Holland, 94, passed on March 15, 2019. She was preceded by husband, Patrick Holland. Dorothy leaves her daughter, Patricia; grandson, Jeffrey Meeks; great-grandchildren, Tyler Meeks, Austin Meeks, and Lily Meeks. A lifelong Memphian, Dorothy was an avid Memphis Tigers fan and retired from "Memphis State." Visitation will be at 11:30 Thursday, March 21, with a service at noon at Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 19, 2019
