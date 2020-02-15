Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:45 PM - 1:30 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Dorothy Jean Amagliani


1925 - 2020
Dorothy Jean Amagliani Obituary
Dorothy Jean Amagliani

Memphis - Dorothy Jean Amagliani, 94, passed away on February 13, 2020.

Born August 31, 1925, she was one of four children born to Albert and Vera Smart of Lincoln Park, Michigan. She was a devoted wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Eugene Louis Amagliani Sr., twin sister, Doris Mischley, and her brother, Albert Smart.

She leaves behind her beloved sister, Marie Davis, her daughter, Marie Murrah (Todd), her two sons, Michael and Gene (Paula), all of Memphis. She was a devoted grandmother to her seven grandchildren, Chris, Ruth, Louis, Joseph, Anna, Mary Ashley and Natalie and two great-grandchildren, Emma Paige and Ford.

She was co-owner of Memphis Bicycle Company and Mt Moriah Bicycle Company and had many devoted customers who she treated as friends. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and an active participant in their knitting ministry.

Visitation will take place Monday, February 17, at 12:45 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 at St. Louis Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Monsignor Paul W. Clunan Endowment Fund at St. Louis School or .

Online condolences and directions may be found by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
