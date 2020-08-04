1/1
Dorothy Jean Coats Horn
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Dorothy Jean Coats Horn

Dorothy Jean Coats Horn "MawMaw", 93, passed from this life at The King's Daughters and Sons Home on August 2, 2020. She was born on July 10th, 1927, in Burlison, TN, to Andrew and Ina Mae Coats. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Horn, Sr. She is survived by her children: Ronnie Horn of Bartlett, Robert Horn, Jr. (Benita) of Bartlett, and Judy Fuson of Mountain Home, AR; grandchildren: Jeanie Anderson, Kerrie Hargrove, Michelle Honnen, Larry Wentworth II, Stephanie Pleasants, Jenny McElhaney, and John Sinn; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister, Donna Patterson. She was a long-time member of Gragg Avenue Church of Christ and a member of Berclair Church of Christ. She retired after 40+ years of service with Sears. Jean loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed crafting, traveling, and spending time with her family. Visitation is at 9am on Saturday, August 8th, service to follow at 10am at Family Funeral Care. Interment immediately following at Memphis Memory Gardens.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
AUG
8
Service
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
AUG
8
Interment
Memphis Memory Gardens
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Family Funeral Care Summer Avenue Chapel
