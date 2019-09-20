Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Olive Branch, MS - Dorothy Jean Lanier Curbo, 82, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Mrs. Curbo was a self-employed bookkeeper during her working life. She was a member of the Olive Twigs, the Olive Branch Tennis Group, and a member of First Baptist Church of Olive Branch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stewart Acree Curbo and her daughter, Pamela Jean Curbo. Survivors include her children, John Robert Curbo and Leah Curbo Willingham, two sisters, Anita Lanier and Frances Gilpatrick, three grandchildren, Tyler Smith, Jena Smith, and Elizabeth Curbo, and two step-grandchildren, Jake and Jenna Williingham. Visitation will be Saturday, September 21, 2019 from Noon until the service begins at 2pm, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 20, 2019
