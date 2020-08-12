1/1
Dorothy Jean McDonald Coulson was born to Carnot and Lucille McDonald on July 22, 1951, in El Dorado, Arkansas, and passed peacefully at home on August 12, 2020, in Collierville, Tennessee, at age 69. She met her future husband, James Michael Coulson, at the Memphis State Art Department and they married December 23, 1973. She received her Bachelors Degree in Art Education from Memphis State, and worked as an art therapist and art teacher, teaching grades K-12 over the course of her career. She retired from Dogwood Elementary School in June 2013. Besides her love for her large family, she had many passions in life. She loved to travel, garden, and bird-watch, was an active member of the MAGS (Memphis Archeological and Geological Society) group, was an avid reader, loved going to Bible Study, and loved feasting and fellowshipping with her church family. She is survived by her husband, Mike, and four children: Justin, Brooke, Drew, and Lauren, and nine grandchildren: Brooklyn, Sophia, and Ashton Coulson; Sierra, Fulton, and Luken Ledbetter; and Sean, Austin, and Evan Coulson; as well as her sister, Linda Barber. Dotty was a woman of love, grace, kindness, and peace- someone everyone wanted to be around. A memorial service will be held at a future date to honor Dotty and her mother, Lucille Maxfield Coyne McDonald, who passed four weeks prior, on July 16, 2020, at age 96.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
