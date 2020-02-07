|
|
Dorothy Jean Rotchild
Germantown - Dorthy Jean Rotchild, 93, passed away February 5, 2020. She was born in Paris, Tennessee on November 12, 1926 to parents Kenneth Edwin Williams, Sr., and Thelma T. Williams.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, K.E. Williams, niece, Kathy Norris and a nephew John Williams.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Walter Wolfe Rotchild, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Louise Kushner. She always had love and time for her nephews, nieces and their families, niece, Lisa Brazealeof Knoxville, Tennessee and nephew, Larry Williams Cherri of Jefferson, Missouri.
Jean and her husband loved dogs and looked for any opportunity to assist the local and national shelter of the betterment of all animals. In their commitment to help large breed dogs and small animals they have continued over the years to assist the College of Veterinary at Mississippi State University. Mrs. Rotchild was a member of Germantown Baptist Church.
Services will be private and held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mrs. Rotchild may be offered to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020