Dorothy L. Prater



Mason - Dorothy L. Prater, 71, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Mrs. Prater was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.



She was a Godly woman who lived as an example of Proverbs 31st woman. She loved dearly her husband and sons.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Lee Prater, grandchild Emily Prater, two great-grandchildren Hope Prater and Kingston Schellang, her parents,Walter Lee and Susie Medford.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband, Earl E. Prater, two sons, Michael Earl Prater (Dawn) of Arlington, TN and Jimmy Dale Prater (Tracey) of Independance, MS; a daughter in-law, Tonya Prater of Mason, TN ; 5 grandchildren, Amanda, Kristina, Danielle, Andrew Prater and , Michael Schellang; 7 great-grandchildren, Autumn and Gage Bowden, Jackson and Matthew Griffin, Roe, Jasa and Demi Schellang; also 3 brothers, Bill, Gene and Charles Medford and 2 sisters, Ann Ozment and Evelyn Goforth.



Graveside services will be 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 5 at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN, 901-872-3375









