Dorothy ( Grace ) Livingston, 79, was born on December 13th, 1940, to Robbie Lee Smith and Mr. Clinton Argo Smith. She was the wife of Felix Lawrence Livingston and the proud mother of Brenda Faye Echols and Pastor Sherri G. Livingston. She was the doting grandmother of Brandi Charlais Echol. Dorothy was a member and Associate Pastor of Membership Nurture at Manifesting Life Ministries Church Int'l where her daughter serves as Sr. Pastor. She also leaves to cherish her memory one brother, Robert Earl Smith, two sisters, Alice Faye Chillies and Earlene Adams. This woman of grace will be sorely missed.



