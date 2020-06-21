Dorothy Louise Eaheart Pennepacker
Dorothy Louise Eaheart Pennepacker, 90, passed into eternal life on June 20, 2020, after a long illness. Dottie was born in 1930 to Karl F. and Evelyn Rutland Eaheart as a fifth generation Memphian. She was a graduate of Messick High School and attended the University of Memphis where she was a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority. While employed as parish secretary at St. John's Episcopal Church in Memphis, she met and married William G. Pennepacker in June of 1964. She later retired after working for the Memphis City School System for 26 years.
Dottie was a member of the Women's Exchange of Memphis. As a St. John's Episcopal Church Woman, she served as "Pennies for Hunger" Chairwoman and raised substantial funds for local food pantries. She served as president of St. John's Church Women and in 2000 was named "Woman of the Year" for the West Tennessee Diocese by the Episcopal Church Women. Dottie was a loving and supportive aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was an avid gardener, always tending to her beautiful roses. After retirement, she and Bill enjoyed their many trips throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe.
Dottie was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Karl F. Eaheart, Jr., her husband, her great-niece, Carol W. Cline, her great-nephew, Bryan D. Lawton, and her nieces' husbands, J. Richard Walker, Jr. and Dr. William F. Price. She is survived by her nieces, Carol P. Walker, Jane P. Pienaar (Steve), Susan M. Pennepacker, Jeanette W. Huff, Mary Frances Price, Rebecca E. Fleck (Dave), Susan E. Fucci, and her nephews, Lee Woodward (Marilyn), Norman Woodward, and Daniel F. Eaheart (Linda), and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family thanks the staff at the Pointe at Kirby Gate and Crossroads Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care of Dottie.
There will be a private burial service for the family. Memorials may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3245 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.