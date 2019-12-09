|
|
Dorothy Louise Ruland
Collierville - Dorothy Louise Nordin Ruland, 72, died Dec 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Warren George, Levora George and sister Norma Petersen, all of Erie, Pa.
Dottie is survived by husband of 51 years Thomas Ruland; four daughters, Marcia Schmertmann(Gary) of Sydney, Australia and Karin Starnes(Kevin), Sandra Walston (Steven) and Kristin Ruland, all of Collierville; 5 grandchildren Thea, Noah, Cora, Thomas and Joshua. Also Her brother Dennis Nordin of Virginia.
Dottie graduated from Strong Vincent High School, was a bookkeeper for several years and married Tom in June 1968. Four daughters and grandchildren followed and she took great pride in their accomplishments. She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
After raising her children, Dottie returned to school and became a registered nurse at Select Specialty Hospital. She retired in 2008 to care for her grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Collierville Funeral Home Wednesday December 11, 6:00pm-8:30. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Collierville Incarnation Church Thursday at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to .
Fond memories and sympathy may be shared at colliervillefuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019