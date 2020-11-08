1/1
Dorothy Love Dickinson
Dorothy Love Dickinson

Owensboro - Dorothy Love Dickinson, 94, of Owensboro went to be with the Lord on Thursday evening October 10, 2020 at Methodist Hospice in Memphis, Tennessee. Mrs. Dickinson was born in Deeson, Mississippi on February 13, 1926. She lived in Whitehaven, Tennessee through 1950 where she graduated from Whitehaven HS in Memphis and continued her education at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She married Edward Hamric in 1947 and lived in Memphis until 1952 when they moved to Owensboro along with their first son.

Mrs. Dickinson was preceded in death by her father, R. C. Love (Shaw, MS) and mother, Beaulah Mosby Love (Whitehaven, TN) as well as her brother Bob Love of Memphis; husband, Edward Hamric (father of her sons); husband, Thomas K. Dickinson of Owensboro and a granddaughter, Nicole Kay of Germantown, TN.

Mrs. Dickinson worked for Texas Gas and KY Electronics prior to retiring in 1980. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and provided so much for her children. She will forever be in our hearts and memories.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Janice) Hamric of Katy Texas, Mike (Suzan) Hamric of Germantown Tennessee, and Bill Hamric of Owensboro; grandchildren Kimberly H (Kevin) Cole and their children Emmett Michael and Leo Thomas of Madison, Mississippi and Christine Halsey and her daughter Justice of Katy, Texas.

A private memorial service will be held at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial at Rosehill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Settle Memorial UMC 201 E. 4th St. Owensboro, KY or Methodist Hospice Residence, 6416 Quince Rd, Memphis, TN 38119.

Memories and condolences for the family of Dorothy Dickinson may be left at www.glenncares.com




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
