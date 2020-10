Or Copy this URL to Share

Dorothy Mae Davis-age 88- Oct 13, 2020. retired from General Electric- Visitation Friday Oct 23, 2020 11am until time of funeral 12 noon R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Interment New Park Cemetery. Mother of Debra Smith, Joyce Taylor Donald Holmes, Michael Holmes, Marshall Holmes and a host of other relatives and friends. R S Lewis & Sons 526 3262









