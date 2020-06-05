Dorothy Mae Greaney
Dorothy Mae Greaney

Memphis - Dorothy Mae Greaney "Dot" joins her brothers, Edward Francis Greaney Junior and William Andrew Greaney and her parents, Edward Francis Greaney Senior and Catherine Brown Greaney. A graduate of UT - Knoxville, Dorothy taught in the Memphis City Schools from 1950 to 1983 at East High, Georgia Avenue, and Richland Elementary where she taught third grade. Funeral mass will be held Friday June 12th, 10 am at Holy Rosary where she was a parishioner for the last 35 years.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
