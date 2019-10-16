|
Dorothy Mae Hardaway
Memphis - Age 83, died on October 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital-Memphis. She leaves one daughter, Sonia Renee Hardaway of Memphis, TN. Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 18, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at M. J. Edwards Funeral Home, 1165 Airways Blvd. The funeral service will be Saturday, Oct. 19, 11:00 a.m., Pentecostal Temple COGIC, 229 S, Danny Thomas Blvd with burial on Monday, Oct. 21, 10:15 a.m. at West TN Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019