Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Dorothy Mae Hargett, 97, of Memphis, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gay Coleman. Ms. Hargett is survived by her three children, Leon Malueg, Dennis Malueg and Sheri Ratzlaff, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She attended Immanuel Lutheran Church, loved to quilt for others and spending time in her garden. She was also an avid bowler for most of her life, having bowled in the Senior Olympics and in three leagues a week. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, April 22 from 4-6 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10am also at the funeral home. The entombment will immediately follow.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 21, 2019
Download Now