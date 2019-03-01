|
|
Dorothy Marie (Dot) Parker Brasher Barnett
Horn Lake, MS
Dorothy Marie (Dot) Parker Brasher Barnett went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Lawson and Lottie Parker; her husbands, Duane Brasher and Thomas Barnett, Sr; 3 brothers, 3 sisters and a nephew. Miss Dot was a retired day care teacher from First United Methodist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. She was also a member of First Baptist Church/Horn Lake. She leaves 2 daughters-Marilyn(Lawrence) Sartain of Lake Cormorant and Carolyn (Wayne) Hall of Byhalia; 1 son-Tom (Alice) Barnett, Jr. of Gulfport; 3 stepsons-Joe (Margie) Brasher of Conway, SC; Claude (Emily) Brasher of Nesbit, and Larry Brasher of Memphis; 1 stepdaughter-Mary Anne (Kent) Couch of Hot Springs; 6 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and a very special 4-legged baby, Smokey. She also leaves 1 brother-John (Sandra) Parker of Hughes, AR; 1 sister-in-law, Ella Lemons; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather to share memories, 10-11 am, Friday, followed by services at 11 am. Both at First Baptist Church/Horn Lake Forest Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park-South (901)775-0310
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019