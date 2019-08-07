Services
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
(214) 363-5401
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Stonebriar Community Church
4801 Legendary Drive
Frisco, TX
Dorothy (Dot/Dee Dee) McMillan


1929 - 2019
Dorothy (Dot/Dee Dee) McMillan Obituary
Dorothy (Dot/Dee Dee) McMillan

Prosper, TX - 12/25/29 - 8/1/2019

Our dear mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and cherished friend departed this world to be lovingly welcomed into the arms of her Savior. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, August 8, at Stonebriar Community Church, 4801 Legendary Drive, Frisco, TX. Donations may be made in her memory to the church. For full obituary, please visit www.sparkman-hillcrest.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 7, 2019
