Dorothy Nell "Robbins" Latham
Dorothy Nell "Robbins" Latham

Memphis - Dorothy Nell "Robbins" Latham, 91, of Memphis, TN passed away peacefully at her home on June 13, 2020. Nell was born March 31, 1929 to Leonard A. and Wilma Ray "Hart" Robbins of Pinson, TN. She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin D. Latham whom she married in 1949. She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Skip) Sanders and Theresa Chambers; sons, Edwin D. Latham Jr. and Leonard F. (Karen) Latham; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday (June 16) from 5pm - 8pm at the Millington Chapel. Additional visitation will be held Wednesday from 11am until the service at 12pm at Shackelford Funeral Home Casey Chapel in Henderson, TN (304 Crook Ave). Interment to follow in New Friendship Cemetery (755 New Friendship Rd., Mifflin, TN).




