Millington - Dorothy Nolley Neagle, 90, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Rainbow Healthcare and Rehab. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward Neagle; her parents; and siblings: Mary Francis "Sis" Thompson, Sam Nolley, Gracie Jewell Nolley, Laverne Sweitzer, Rheta Barr, and Bobby Nolley. Dorothy is survived locally by her nieces/caretakers: Joyce (Ron) Neagle and Gail Smith; including Joyce's daughters, Jessica Neagle and Kristy (Andy and Little Alex) Patton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews in AR, MS, FL, and SC; along with many extended nieces and nephews on the Neagle side of the family too. Aunt Dorothy was a member of Trafalgar Village Baptist Church, and a former member of Range Hills Baptist and Woodstock Baptist Churches. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm. All services and interment will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park, East.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019
