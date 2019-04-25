|
|
Dorothy Quinton
Memphis, TN
Dorothy Quinton, age 101, passed into the arms of Jesus and her husband George on April 23, 2019. Dot, as she was called by friends and family, was born in Forest City AR, on September 11, 1917 to parents Thomas and Mazie O'Brien. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, George Quinton, and her five siblings. Dot is survived by her three sons, Rich, Ed (Diana) and Everett (Karen) Quinton, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, until the service time at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor can be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 25, 2019