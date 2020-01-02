|
Dorothy Ruth Tomlinson
Dorothy Ruth Tomlinson, age 96, died peacefully on December 31, 2019, at Collierville Nursing and Rehab. Dorothy was born on June 5, 1923, in Obion, TN and lived most of her life in Memphis. She graduated from Humes High School in 1941.
Dorothy was a faithful Christian born to Christian parents Willie Kathleen and William Brooks Tomlinson. She was preceded in death by both parents and brother C. Roland Tomlinson. She is survived by her sister Glyn E. Sain of Collierville. During her lifetime Dorothy worshipped at Union Avenue, Mountain Terrace and Quail Ridge Churches of Christ. Dorothy's career was with Mutual of New York, where her administrative and business machine skills were valued. She served as Office Manager until her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed camping and spent many vacation trips pulling her beloved trailer "Little Booger" joined by her lifelong best friend Ms. Billie Jones, who became our "Aunt Billie". She and Billie often accompanied Dorothy's parents on fishing trips to favorite campgrounds like Reelfoot, Arkabutla, and Kentucky Lake.
Dorothy enjoyed collecting duck decoys and carvings. She also enjoyed reading and photography, documenting her travels as well as taking family photos and movies. Dorothy loved her nephews, Michael and Cecil Tomlinson, and David Sain. She was a favorite aunt to her niece, Michelle (Sain) Ford, who truly enjoyed many vacation trips with Dorothy and Billie. Michelle became Dorothy's loyal caregiver until her move to Collierville Nursing.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Saturday, January 4th at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Services will follow at 10:00 am. A warm Brunch will be served immediately after the service. The burial will be at 12:00 pm at Memorial Park.
Please make any memorials to Harding School of Theology or to Quail Ridge Church of Christ.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020