Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Dorothy Senn McDowell

Memphis

Dorothy Senn McDowell, 89, went to be with The Lord on April 4, 2019. She was a lifelong Memphian, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-great grandmother. She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward McDowell and brother, Otto Senn.

Mrs. McDowell is survived by daughters, Jeannie Victoria King, Sandra Kay Waterbury, Angelice Ann Jacobson; son, John Edward McDowell, Jr.; brother, Arthur Senn. She also had twelve grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.; all in the chapel of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 8, 2019
