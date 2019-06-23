Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN
Dorothy "Dot" Simpson


Dorothy "Dot" Simpson
1929 - 2019
Dorothy "Dot" Simpson Obituary
Dorothy "Dot" Simpson

Memphis - Dorothy "Dot" Simpson, aged 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Brightglade Nursing Home in Memphis. She was born on October 28, 1929 in Morrilton, AR to Albert and Mattie Thornton. Her mother Mattie, raised her and her sister Pat by working in a cotton plant outside of Morrilton. She grew up with little in the way of material things but her mother's strong example and must do attitude helped to shape the woman that Dot would become. After graduating high school she enrolled in college where she met the man she married, the love of her life for 60 years, Jack Simpson. They moved to Memphis with their young family in 1961 where Jack was getting his Masters Degree at Memphis State University. Soon after arriving in Memphis she answered an add for an administrative secretary position at The Campus School at Memphis State. Answering that add led to a 35 year career and those years at Campus were both defining and deeply fulfilling.

She had three children, Terry Lee, Billy Frank, and Stephanie Grace, four grandchildren and one great grandchild. After retiring from Campus School she moved with Jack to Fairfield Bay, AR and enjoyed a wonderful 20 years among many friends doing the things she loved. Everyone that ever knew her loved her and she will be missed by many.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, June 27 from four o'clock in the afternoon until six o'clock in the evening at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 23, 2019
