|
|
Dorothy Stevens Gaines
Little Rock - Dorothy Stevens Gaines, age 99, of Little Rock passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born on November 25, 1919 in Coldwater, MS to Carl and Esther Stevens. She was married 55 years to Jesse Durward Gaines. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church and the LLL Sunday School class at Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse, her parents and four siblings, Judith Stevens, Brooks Stevens, Wilbur Stevens, and Katheryn Keywood.
Dorothy will be fondly remembered by her son Dodie Gaines (Ai Ngoc Ngo), and two daughters, Ginger Stafford and Dinah Platt (George). She adored her six grandchildren Lane Stafford (Brandi), Brooke Decker (Cody), Brian Platt (Leah), Phillip Platt (Mallorie), My Anh and Phi Anh Gaines, and three great grandchildren, Jackson and Jordan Stafford, and Carter Decker.
A graveside service will be held Monday, August 5th at 9:00 AM at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock, AR. A celebration service will be held Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 PM at Central Church of Christ located at 823 W. 6th St. Little Rock, AR 72203.
Arrangements by Griffin Leggett Healey and Roth Funeral Home of Little Rock, Arkansas. Please share your love and support with the family by visiting our website for the full obituary, and to sign the online guest book at griffinleggethealeyroth.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019