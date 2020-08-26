Dorothy Stuart Freeman
2/18/1926 - 8/19/2020
Dot Freeman, retired teacher from Elmore Park Elementary has joined her husband, Charles in Heaven. She leaves behind a son, Charles Edward Freeman, Jr. (Linda) and daughter, Elizabeth Brown (Bill). She was devoted to her family which include her grandchildren, Stacey Harper and Lee Freeman as well as great-grands Dalton Harper and Nic and Nate Freeman. She is survived by her sister Ann Pyron (Maurice). She was also pre-deceased by her parents, O. C. and Elizabeth Dixon Stuart and brothers Robert and Tommy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Al Chymia Shrine Transportation Fund or Bartlett United Methodist Church. A graveside service with masks required will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6144 Raleigh-LaGrange Rd. on Saturday, August 29th at 2 p.m.