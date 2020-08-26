1/
Dorothy Stuart Freeman
Dorothy Stuart Freeman

2/18/1926 - 8/19/2020

Dot Freeman, retired teacher from Elmore Park Elementary has joined her husband, Charles in Heaven. She leaves behind a son, Charles Edward Freeman, Jr. (Linda) and daughter, Elizabeth Brown (Bill). She was devoted to her family which include her grandchildren, Stacey Harper and Lee Freeman as well as great-grands Dalton Harper and Nic and Nate Freeman. She is survived by her sister Ann Pyron (Maurice). She was also pre-deceased by her parents, O. C. and Elizabeth Dixon Stuart and brothers Robert and Tommy. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Al Chymia Shrine Transportation Fund or Bartlett United Methodist Church. A graveside service with masks required will be held at Memphis Memory Gardens, 6144 Raleigh-LaGrange Rd. on Saturday, August 29th at 2 p.m.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
