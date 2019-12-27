|
Dorothy Sue Etheridge, 82, of Bartlett, TN passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She worked in previous years for the Peabody Hotel until becoming a homemaker, was a member of Bartlett Hills Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher and loved spending time with her family. Mrs. Etheridge was preceded in death by her husband, Carroll Etheridge in 2007; and is survived by her children, Debra Voyles (Gary, deceased) of Bartlett, David Etheridge (Christina) of Memphis and Daniel Etheridge (Kim) of Atoka; siblings, Darrell Warren of Lavinia, TN and Harrell Warren of Tampa, FL; ten grandchildren, Beth Asbury, Andrew Etheridge, Ryan Voyles, Blake Etheridge, Dustin Etheridge, Amanda Voyles, Jose Alvarado, Cody Etheridge, Tyler Etheridge and Brooke Cates and thirteen great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd., Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019