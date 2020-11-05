Dorothy Williams MunnOlive Branch, MS - Dorothy Williams Munn (Dot or WooWoo), age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 3, 2020.She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard; a sister, Patricia Nichols; brothers Edward, Steve and Robert (Bobby) Williams; two daughters, Annette Sharp and husband Sydney and Sandra Davison and husband Ben. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren - Kevin, Stephanie, Kimberly and Matthew Sharp and Austin, Carter and Parker Davison and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Ryder, Hailey, Emma and Luke.She is preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Maggie Williams; her son, James Munn; her sister, Margaret McIntosh and brothers, Lee and Joe Williams.Dot grew up in Olive Branch, MS where she went to school with the love of her life, Richard. They were married on December 23, 1956. Over the years, she and Richard have lived in Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas, and Michigan before retiring to Olive Branch in 1993. She has been an active member of First Baptist Church in Olive Branch.Visitation will be Friday evening, November 6 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home, Olive Branch, MS. She will be interred at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS.Pall Bearers: Bill Gray, Kevin, Matthew and Tristan Sharp, Austin, Carter and Parker DavisonIn lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Olive Branch Building Fund or your personal choice.