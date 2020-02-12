Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Dorthy Jean Rotchild


1926 - 2020
Germantown - Dorthy Jean Rotchild, 93, passed away February 5, 2020. She was born in Paris, Tennessee on November 12, 1926 to her parents Kenneth Edwin Williams, Sr., and Thelma T. Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, K.E. Williams, and a nephew John Williams.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Walter Wolfe Rotchild, Jr. and a sister-in-law, Louise Kushner. She always had love and time for her nephews, nieces and their families, niece, Lisa Brazeale of Knoxville, Tennessee, niece, Kathy Norris of North Carolina and nephew, Larry Williams and his wife Cherri of Jefferson City, Missouri.

Jean and her husband loved dogs and looked for any opportunity to assist the local and national shelter for the betterment of all animals. In their commitment to help large breed dogs and small animals they have continued over the years to assist the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State University. Mrs. Rotchild was a member of Germantown Baptist Church.

Services will be private and held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mrs. Rotchild may be offered to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
