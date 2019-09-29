|
Doug Daniel
Memphis - Doug Daniel, son of Jennie and Tommy Daniel, born 9-13-37 in rural Gibson County, TN, died at home on 09-26-19 after a long illness. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Laurie, his daughters, Lisa Daniel (Dot Doherty) of Moscow, TN and Lauren Hearne (William), granddaughter Laurabel Hearne, step granddaughter Jessica and her daughter Mackenzie of Cordova, TN. He leaves his siblings, Jim of Wayne, MI and Sharon Taylor of Olive Branch, MS. He also leaves his dog, Jazzper, faithful companion of 13 years. Doug was preceded in death by his brother, Harold, of Dickson, TN and by his infant son, Doug, Jr..
Before retirement, Doug worked at the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years, first as a letter carrier and advanced to a Division Director. He volunteered as a junior high school football coach in Whitehaven, was a runner for 20 years, biked over 15,000 miles, created art since childhood, and traveled extensively with Laurie.
His legacy was "Here am I, Lord, send me." (Isaiah, 6:8); Doug humbly believed and lived that Scripture, using his gifts of leadership and generosity, not for his own glory, but for God's. He took a genuine interest in everyone he met, the hallmark of who Doug was and how he led his life. His goal was not awards, yet he received many over his lifetime professionally and in sports, art, and particularly in volunteer work, including the Thomas Jefferson Award for Distinguished Public Service, the JC Penney Golden Rule Award for Exceptional Volunteer Service, Volunteer Memphis' Volunteer of the Year Award, and Habitat for Humanity's Annual Spirit of Giving Award. His art was selected as one of The Child Advocacy Center's Works of Heart.
Visitation will be held on October 12th at Memorial Park Funeral Home at 12:30 with Celebration of Life following at 1 p.m. Consider making a memorial to The Laurie and Doug Daniel Fund at The Community Foundation; Memphis Crisis Center, where Doug volunteered for over 30 years; local chapter of Habitat for Humanity, where he served on the Executive Board and helped build houses; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, where he donated 250 units of blood platelets. Special thanks to Arlecia (Lisa) McDonald for over four years of dedication and kindness as his caregiver and also to Judy Ware for her friendship of 30 years and unwavering help throughout Doug's illness.
Doug left behind a legacy of giving, unselfishness, and faith. It is well with his soul.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 29, 2019