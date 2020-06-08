Douglas "Doug" Alvin Fisher
Crossville - Douglas "Doug" Alvin Fisher, of Crossville, TN, went home to Jesus on May 10, 2020 at age 78. He was born June 17, 1941 in Memphis, TN to William Thomas and Mamie Louise Peek Fisher, who preceded him in death.
Doug served Crab Orchard Christian Church as a Deacon. He proudly served in United States Air Force as a Security Policeman until he received an honorable discharge. He received his Bachelor of Arts from National Labor College and completed his Master of Business Administration in Policy from Empire State College.
June 01, 1968, Doug was initiated in International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), Local Union (L.U.) 474, Memphis, TN. After completing his Apprenticeship, he served his career as; Journeyman Wireman, L.U. 474 Business Manager, and he completed his IBEW career as the International Director of Research, Education, and Technical Services. After 36 years of faithful service while being a 3rd generation IBEW member he retired on March 01, 2004. Resulting from Doug's IBEW career and receiving his 50 year pin, his sons followed his services as 3 Journeymen Linemen and 1 Journeyman Wireman.
Doug was a member of F & AM Masonic Lodge number 483, Crossville, TN. He was Past Worshipful Master and a member of Scottish Rite, 32nd degree Mason York Rite, Mt. Pisgah Chapter number 199, Royal Arch Masons, Drum Council number 86, Plateau Commandery number 38 and Order of Knights Templar. Three sons also became active 3rd degree Master Masons.
Doug was an avid master gardener and a wood turner. Participating in Cumberland County Fair, he won many ribbons, including "Best of Show". Gardening was his favorite hobby.
Doug was preceded in death by his loving son Michael Edward Fisher. On December 12, 1976, Doug married his best friend and fellow Christian, Gloria Jean Lilly. Married for 44 years, he is survived by Gloria Fisher, children: William Thomas (Melinda) Fisher, Christopher George (Lessie) Fisher, Catherine Louise Fisher, Robert "Bobby" Douglas Fisher, and Glenn Patrick (Teresann) Fisher, 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sisters: Grace (John) Jones and Mary (Terry) Moxley.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1PM Central Standard Time on June 14, 2020 at Crab Orchard Christian Church in Crab Orchard, TN. In lieu of flowers, Doug desired, donations to Crab Orchard Christian Church Building Fund.
Live feed of memorial will be on www.Facebook.com/CrabOrchardChristian
Video available later on church's YouTube channel.
Church's website: Www.CrabOrchardChristian.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.