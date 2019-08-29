|
Douglas Bryant Haynes Jr.
Dyersburg, TN - Douglas Bryant Haynes Jr. died on Aug. 23, 2019 at his residence in Dyersburg, Tenn. On Christmas Day 1936, he was born at home in Finley, Tenn. He was raised and schooled in Ridgely, Tenn. He received his premedical education at the University of Tennessee at Martin and graduated with his M.D. from the University of Tennessee Medical School in March of 1961.
After interning at John Gaston Hospital in Memphis he enlisted in the United States Public Health Service serving four years as Health Officer for Clarksdale, Miss., and the Coahoma County Health Department. While there, he established a mental health society and clinic and upgraded the county's midwifery program.
After a residency in internal medicine, Dr. Hynes entered private practice in Dyersburg in 1970. He and Dr. Daniel Green formed the Internal Medicine Clinic in 1975 and were joined by Drs. Jimmy Noonan, Jim Smith, Ralph Reynolds, and Robin Algee. After 48 years of practice in Dyersburg, he retired in May of 2018. He was a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, and the Northwest Tennessee Academy of Medicine. He served a term as president of Parkview Hospital.
Dr. Haynes was active in civic affairs, especially the arts. He served as president of the Dyer County Community Concerts Association and sang for many years with the Dyersburg Choral Society. He was a trustee on the McIver's Grant Public Library board for four decades and served as president when the new library was built. Elected to the Dyersburg City Board of Education in the 1980s he served a term as chairman of the board.
He viewed his Christian journey as the apex of his life and career. In 1971, he and his wife, Norma Alice Riggs Haynes, along with Henry and Janelle Butler founded Tucker Street Church where he served as elder and later elder emeritus. A longtime member of Tell Others Prayer Breakfast, he served as moderator for nearly 40 years. He considered his greatest legacy to be bringing his four children to Christ in immersion baptism. His children are all devout Believers and have reared his 10 grandchildren in the Christian faith.
For more than three decades, his family and friends gathered often at Vilija, the log cabin, created from several log structures found around West Tenn. Vilija was named after the wood nymph in the opera "The Merry Widow," a favorite of his. Set in the hills and overlooking a lake, this idyllic place was home to many happy family reunions, dinner parties, fireside gatherings, and impromptu readings and performances.
Haynes's fondest memory was of the Sunday morning in 1960 when Norma Riggs took a seat on his row in church. He fell for her like a bolt out of the blue, and the rest is 59 years of history.
He is survived by his wife Norma, his children, Bryant Haynes (Claire), Sean Haynes (Kari), Bess Kendrick-Holmes (Dimon), Leslie Tesh (Kris) and grandchildren, John, Allie, and Kathryn Haynes: Cary, Robert, Will, and Joe Kendrick-Holmes: Sam, Anna, and Paul Tesh, and his sister Joan Haynes Latham and her husband Tracy as well as his sister-in-law Sarah Faughn Haynes, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews who loved him dearly. The family is deeply indebted to Mary Jenkins who has provided care for the family over the past few years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Douglas and LaVerne Haynes, baby sister Janey and brothers David and Steve Haynes.
Visitation will take place on Friday August 30 from 5-8 PM at Daniel Hall, Tucker Street Church at 454 Tucker Street in Dyersburg. Funeral services will take place at Tucker Street Church on Saturday August 31 at 11 AM, Gathering Music beginning at 10 AM. Graveside services will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
The family request that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Tucker Street Church, McIver's Grant Public Library or .
H.S. Smith Funeral Home in Caruthersville, Missouri is in charge of services.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 29, 2019