Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
Olive Branch, MS - Douglas Owen Francis, 65, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Methodist Olive Branch. Doug leaves behind his wife, Kathy Francis; two sons, Jason Francis (Jennifer), and Ron Grubbs; two daughters, Leslee Alford and April Wer (Diego) and a sister, Deborah Francis. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Bayleigh, Logan, Will, Macee, and Genevieve. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blocker Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com. In Lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions be made to Wahabi Shriners Transportation II Fund, which is used to transport children from North Mississippi to surrounding Shriner Hospitals, P.O. Box 511 Nesbit, Ms 38651.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 14, 2019
