|
|
Doyle Fife, Jr.
Redding, CA - Doyle Fife, Jr. (85), born on May 27, 1934 in Jackson, Mississippi, was the first of three children of Doyle and Dorothy Fife. He went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Joann Fife, brother Gary Fife, sister Pamela Fife Price, children Michael Fife, Jack Fife and his wife Tiffanie, grandchildren John Fife, David Fife and his wife Malissa, Sebastian Benjamin and his wife Kaylie, as well as many other family and friends.
Doyle grew up in Memphis, TN where he attended Messick high school. After high school he attended Georgia Institute of Technology. Doyle joined the Marines as an officer and a fighter pilot. He was stationed in Florida, Japan, and as a flight instructor in southern CA. While in the Marine Reserves as a Captain, he attended Christian Brothers College where he received his BS degree in Electrical Engineering. While pursuing a master's degree at Memphis State and working at Kimberly Clark, he met his love Joann. They were married in 1963.
After college graduation Doyle worked for several aviation and airplane design companies (including General Dynamics and Lockheed) developing flight control systems and auto-pilot systems for many aircraft including the F-111, C-5A, and the L-1011. Doyle and his young family lived in many states including Minnesota, Georgia, Texas, and California.
Doyle and his family moved to Redding in 1971 to go into the boat trailer manufacturing and steel construction business, Fife Metal Fabricating, with his brother Gary. Together they helped build Redding and the surrounding area. Projects include steel for both major hospitals, county admin building, city hall and many of the larger buildings in town. Their work encompassed Chico State, UOP, UC Davis and thousands of other steel projects. Part of their business included Lake-O-Tels, which built dozens of houseboats, many of which are still on northern California lakes. He retired in 2017.
Doyle was a long time member of the Redding Elks Lodge, NRA, Chamber of Commerce and the Builders Exchange. He loved hunting and fishing, learning about computers, and watching old westerns. Doyle always took care of his family. He had an easy smile, was very intelligent, and always wanted to learn new things.
Services will be held at the Northern California Veteran's Cemetery, 11800 Gas Point Road, Igo, Ca. Monday January 13, at 11:00 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020