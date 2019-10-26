|
|
Doyle William "Bill" Dewbre, Jr.
Doyle William (Bill) Dewbre, Jr. passed away from heart failure October 18, 2019 at his residence in Argent Court Assisted Living, Brenham, TX. His beloved wife, Nancy, was at his side. Bill was born in Birmingham, AL, September 2, 1931 to Bertie Nadine Brown and Doyle William Dewbre, Sr., and was raised in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Central High School where he met Nancy Bonds. He was a member of the Naval Air Reserve in Millington, TN, where he served as a flight radioman for eight years. He was a Master Electrician.
He married Nancy Jane Bonds June 23, 1952 in Memphis, where they raised three children (Jan, Bill, Beth). The family moved to Etta, MS, in 1970 where he opened his own electrical contracting business. He retired in 1996. In 2005, Bill and Nancy moved to New Albany, MS. After Bill suffered a heart attack in 2018, they moved to Brenham, TX. Bill was a long-serving deacon at Philadelphia Baptist Church, and served as President of the first community water system in the Philadelphia community. He was an avid golfer his entire life.
Bill is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Nancy Bonds Dewbre; his son Bill Dewbre and daughter Jan Marie Milz; his grandchildren Lily Jo Ayers, Lisa Jo Milz, Sheli Marie Evans, and Ian Arthur Milz; his great-grandchildren Don, Allie and Jordan; and his sister, Doris DeWees. His daughter Beth Nadine Smith and two infant newborns Russel William and Robert Sterling preceded him in death.
The immediate family will celebrate Bill's life with a private memorial. Plans for an open memorial will be announced. The family is grateful for the calls and messages of love and support. Thank you so very much for all your sweet thoughts and continued prayers.
Services are in the care of Brenham Memorial Chapel, 2300 Stringer St., Brenham, TX 77833. 979.836.3611 Tributes may be shared at www.BrenhamMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019