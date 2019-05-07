|
|
Dutch C. Parker
Philadelphia, MS - Dutch C. Parker was born on June 29, 1920, in Philadelphia, Mississippi to parents Napoleon Lafayette Parker and Ida Roberta Posey. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and loved ones on Friday, May 3, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters, infant son, and grandson Dutch Parker Graves. He is survived by his wife, Anita Hastings Parker, two daughters, Nancy Parker of Tunica, Mississippi, and Suzi Carson of Atlanta, Georgia; and also grandsons Buckley(Keri) Graves and Nick(Jessica) Graves, both of Tunica, Mississippi, and Reed Carson and John Carson, both of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also survived by six great grandchildren, who were his heart and soul, for which he presented a smile like no other.
In 1921, nearly a year after Dutch was born, the family packed a covered wagon and walked the nearly three hundred miles to Marked Tree, Arkansas in search of farmland and a better life. Nineteen years later, he married his childhood sweetheart, Anita Hastings. They enjoyed seventy-nine years together, until his death on May 3rd. Not long after they married, he joined a construction company to help build an airport runway in Jamaica. Soon, World War II began, and he joined the Army Air Corps, leaving his newly wed wife sitting on her suitcase, in San Diego, California with six dollars, and a bus ticket to Marked Tree, Arkansas. With big aspirations to fly, he was denied due to color blindness, but that did not hinder him As a radio operator on a B-17, he entered the European Theater, and honorably served his country until the summer of 1945, returning home to his wife and family.
After his return home, he and his brothers purchased the John Deere dealership in Marked Tree, and proudly farmed near his home Then, in 1957, he moved his family to Tunica, Mississippi, cleared land and continued to farm in and around Tunica county. Soon, he was farming from Walls, Mississippi to Tutwiler, Mississippi, but always made time to spend with his family, taking them on trips across the country, and overseas, as well. He served Tunica and Delta communities for several years on the Yazoo-
Mississippi Levee Board, and brought countless innovations and knowledge to the farming community.
He was also instrumental in the development of the casino industry in Tunica. He helped lay the groundwork for the casino ventures. Along with his partner, they began the painstaking work to create a new industry for the Delta. Although the deck was stacked against them, they were able to create an economic boom the Delta has never seen, and likely will never see again, and paved the way for Mississippi's entire casino industry.
Dutch Parker was an avid outdoorsman and conservationist, and spent much of his time in, and around the woods and waters of Mississippi, and, on occasion, a trip to Africa or Canada. At the age of eighty, he purchased a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, and began to ride. Spanning five years, he took trips on his motorcycle to North Carolina, across Alabama and Arkansas, and many other places, but on his final trip, traveling to Sturgis, South Dakota, he was injured in an accident, which ended his riding career. Soon after his broken bones healed, he purchased an airplane, and began to fly. He continued to fly for several years.
Dutch Parker was a faithful man; who kept his faith close to his heart which garnered a unique relationship with Brother Doug Hardin, former pastor of Tunica United Methodist Church. They shared a special bond that only they are able to describe.
Dutch Parker was gentle, but stern; insanely smart, yet humble; a leader, an innovator, father and grandfather, and a hero to most who knew him. The world has lost a true American hero from the Greatest Generation, and he will be truly missed.
Visitation at 11:00 A.M. and service to follow at noon, Monday, May 6th, at Tunica United Methodist Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Tunica United Methodist Church, or Tunica Academy. Memorial Funeral Home in Tunica, MS is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 7, 2019