Dwain Coker
Memphis - Dwain Coker, 81, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Dwain was a veteran of the US Army and a retired construction superintendent. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. Dwain was preceded in death by his parents; Eddie and June Coker, one brother, Eddie Dale Coker, and one sister, Marilyn Oliver. Mr. Coker is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marcelene Coker, his sons, Keith Coker (Stephanie), Scott Coker (Larhomica), three sisters; Bobbie Thompson, Debra Jordan, Donna Sweeney, and Five grandchildren; Blake, Kyle, Cody, Brittany and Bryce Coker. The family will receive friends from 9am until service time at 10am, on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pky Bartlett, TN 38133.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 5, 2019