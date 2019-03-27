Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Dwain Gerard Harrison entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019. Father of Ashley Harrison (Henry Walton) and Nakia Harrison-Smith (Darius) and Step father of DeErron Peterson; Brother of Louis (Yassie) Harrison III and Sonja (Craig) Worthy; Grandfather of Darius Jr., Devonte and Daniel Smith, Akia Harrison, Ahmir and Aleeya Walton; Uncle of Lakeisha (Tremayne) Johnson, Tiffany Harris and Lee (Jasmine) Harris III, Tiarra Worthy Nelson, Tyree and Trinity Worthy. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by, his parents, Louis Harrison Jr., Bonnie Jean Harrison, and a sister, Angela Harris.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, New Orleans, LA 70119.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 27, 2019
