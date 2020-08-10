Dr. Dwight Conrad Campbell



Dr. Dwight Conrad Campbell, 69, was full of joy and jolly jokes to make people laugh. As a child he was very talkative and earned the nickname "Mouth". As an adult, his chatter became prayer; he was a prayer warrior. His joy of life was talking about the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He left the earth, Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. Dwight was born April 10th, 1951 in Memphis, TN. He was the third of six sons born to James Campbell and Annie Murdock-Campbell. A graduate of Hamilton High School, Memphis State, and the University of Memphis Law School, he worked as a CPA at Memphis Housing Authority, Banks Finley White and Leo Kolheim Accounting Firms. After law school, he worked in congress with Congressman Harold Ford, Sr. for a year in Washington, D.C. During that year of 1983, he was called into the ministry and he accepted his calling as a Prophet. He attended and participated in various Christian churches and Christian activities around the city. Professionally, he spent his last 30 years teaching accounting, taxes, and business law at Southwest Community College. Many SWCC students will have memories of him as the advisor of the United Christian Association. He was the Assistant Pastor of Jesus Worship Center under the leadership of Pastor Henry Foster. He leaves to cherish his mother Annie Murdock Campbell, wife Maxine Campbell, children Charisman Campbell (Catherine), Gabronn Campbell and Marisa Newman (Marcus), brother Jerome Campbell (Marquita), grandchildren Christiana, Heiress, Cayliana, Zoe, and McKinley.



Service: Tuesday 8/11/20 @ 10AM









