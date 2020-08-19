1/1
Dwight Curtis Jones Sr.
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwight's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dwight Curtis Jones, Sr.

Dwight Curtis Jones, Sr. was called home on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis Tennessee. Dwight was born March 6, 1945, in Memphis. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. After more than 20 years, he retired from Kimberly Clark in 1994.

Visitation for Dwight will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home (12 South Parkway W Memphis, TN 38109). A graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery (1663 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home
12 South Parkway West
Memphis, TN 38109
(901) 948-7755
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rita A Vaughn
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved