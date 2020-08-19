Dwight Curtis Jones, Sr.



Dwight Curtis Jones, Sr. was called home on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Saint Francis Hospital in Memphis Tennessee. Dwight was born March 6, 1945, in Memphis. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. After more than 20 years, he retired from Kimberly Clark in 1994.



Visitation for Dwight will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home (12 South Parkway W Memphis, TN 38109). A graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery (1663 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis, TN 38106).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store