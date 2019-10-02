Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:30 PM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
Dwight I. Edwards


1941 - 2019
Dwight I. Edwards Obituary
Dwight I. Edwards

Nesbit - Dwight I. Edwards, age 77, went to be with his Maker on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Dwight was born October 13,1941 in Nesbit, Mississippi.

He was a best friend and loving husband to Glenn Edwards; a father to daughters, Toni Rowan, Kelly Johnsey(Lee), Micki Chapman (Jamie) and son, Matt Edwards. He was the proud grandfather (Scraps) of Alex and Sydney Rowan and Briley Chapman.

Dwight was a Jack of All Trades who could build or fix anything and got a lot of pleasure from assisting others. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 2:30 PM with A Celebration of His Life to follow at 2:30 PM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 2, 2019
