Dwight Witt Clark, MDMemphis - Dwight Witt Clark, MD was born in McKenzie, Tennessee in 1934, to Dwight Witt Clark, Sr and Mona Allen Clark. He lived an adventurous Life, including being a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne and working on an assembly line in Detroit before getting a medical degree at the University of Tennessee and a cardiology fellowship at Emory University. He practiced cardiology at Methodist Hospital in Memphis for approximately 30 years, saving thousands of in the Mid-South area. Well known for personal brand of humor, he always engaged with others and brought frequent smiles. He was dedicated to cardiology, being a pioneer in the field throught his career. He was the first Doctor in Memphis to use a defibrillator, opened the first cath lad with outpatient angioplasty, opened the first calcium score facility in Memphis. After retiring he spent over ten years operating a cardiology clinic in China, being one of the few Western doctors to have a Chinese medical license.When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family watching Grizzly and Cardinal games and reading about everything. He made a huge impact on so many lives and will be sorely missed.He is survived by his wife Kathy, his children Karen, Holly, and Dwight III; his grandchildren Katie; and his brother Robert and his wife Diana.There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.