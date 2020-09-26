1/1
Dwight Witt Clark M.D.
1934 - 2020
Dwight Witt Clark, MD

Memphis - Dwight Witt Clark, MD was born in McKenzie, Tennessee in 1934, to Dwight Witt Clark, Sr and Mona Allen Clark. He lived an adventurous Life, including being a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne and working on an assembly line in Detroit before getting a medical degree at the University of Tennessee and a cardiology fellowship at Emory University. He practiced cardiology at Methodist Hospital in Memphis for approximately 30 years, saving thousands of in the Mid-South area. Well known for personal brand of humor, he always engaged with others and brought frequent smiles. He was dedicated to cardiology, being a pioneer in the field throught his career. He was the first Doctor in Memphis to use a defibrillator, opened the first cath lad with outpatient angioplasty, opened the first calcium score facility in Memphis. After retiring he spent over ten years operating a cardiology clinic in China, being one of the few Western doctors to have a Chinese medical license.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed spending time with his family watching Grizzly and Cardinal games and reading about everything. He made a huge impact on so many lives and will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife Kathy, his children Karen, Holly, and Dwight III; his grandchildren Katie; and his brother Robert and his wife Diana.

There will be a graveside service at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
