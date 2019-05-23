Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Salem Presbyterian Church
3400 Atoka-Idavelle Rd.
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Salem Presbyterian Church
3400 Atoka-Idavelle Rd.
E. Marie McDaniel

E. Marie McDaniel Obituary
E. Marie McDaniel

Memphis - E. Marie McDaniel, 97, passed away May 18, 2019 in Covington, TN. Mrs. McDaniel was retired from Plough Inc and a member of Providence Reformed Presbyterian Church; very active in the "Women's work" for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph McDaniel. Visitation with her family will be on Friday, May 24, 2019 12:00-1:00 with funeral services following at 1:00 PM at Salem Presbyterian Church 3400 Atoka-Idavelle Rd. Forest Hill Funeral Home, East 901-382-1000.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 23, 2019
