Reverend E. W. Higginbottom Sr.

Reverend E. W. Higginbottom Sr. passed away April 29, 2020 at the age of 89. E. W. Higginbottom was born in Oxford, MS on March 29, 1931 to parents, Melissa and father, Elwood Higginbotham. His father was a sharecropper in Oxford, MS and was lynched in the year 1935 at the age of 29. On October 27, 2018, Reverend Higginbottom and his family attended a ceremony in remembrance of his father. A marker stands as dedication to him at Molly Bar Road and North

Lamar Boulevard in Oxford - near the spot where he was lynched. Rev. Higginbottom was a major asset in the South Memphis area. He has pastored over 3 decades at New Abundant Life Church. He leaves in his memory 6 children, 25 grandchildren, 61 great grandchildren and 13 great- great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
