Earl Charles Porter



Earl Charles Porter passed away at age of 80 on October 8, 2020 in Fort Walton Beach Florida after a long bout with cancer.



Earl was born on April 23, 1940 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Lessie and Charles Porter.



He has two siblings, Alvin Porter, and Mary Lois Wood/Walker. He married the love of his life, Shirley Ann Covington. And they had two sons, David Earl and Jon Covington.



Earl graduated from South Side High School in 1958 where he played several sports but his favorite was baseball. Upon graduation Earl was offered a professional baseball contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a short time, he returned to Memphis and began work as a clerk at the Courthouse, worked at Associates Financial and later became a real estate broker. Earl loved to cook, watch sports, old western movies and FOX News.



Earl lived most of his older life in Florida with his youngest son, Jon and grandson, Jon David. They were his life and have so many memories.



Earl is survived by the following: his sons, David and Jon and their spouses; his grandchildren: Michael David , Channing , Elizabeth , Nolan ,Jon David, Stella and Avery. He is also survived by his brother Alvin of Senatobia MS and Mary Lois of Atlanta.. Additional surviving family members are Alvin's daughter, Susan and Mary Lois's children, Jason and Adam. He is also survived by several great nieces and nephews.



Earl was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and nephew George and Uncle "Pink".



There has been no celebration of life scheduled at this time. Earl will be buried in Atlanta next to his precious Mother (Granny Porter).









