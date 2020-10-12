Earl Demson Berry
Memphis - Earl Demson Berry leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 41 years, Leshell Berry; three children, Julius (Robin), Regina Schenelle (Daryl) and Keith (Sierra); six grandsons, Julius, Hugh, Kayden, Dejon, Keith, and Kyler; three granddaughters, Monterrica, Emmalee, Kiarria; one great-grand-daughter, Ageanna Berry. A visitation will take place October 16th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Rd. Memphis, TN 38134.
Graveside Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery, 6755 Highway 51 North Millington, TN 38053.