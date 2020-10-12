1/1
Earl Demson Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl Demson Berry

Memphis - Earl Demson Berry leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife of 41 years, Leshell Berry; three children, Julius (Robin), Regina Schenelle (Daryl) and Keith (Sierra); six grandsons, Julius, Hugh, Kayden, Dejon, Keith, and Kyler; three granddaughters, Monterrica, Emmalee, Kiarria; one great-grand-daughter, Ageanna Berry. A visitation will take place October 16th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Rd. Memphis, TN 38134.

Graveside Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17th at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery, 6755 Highway 51 North Millington, TN 38053.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 377-3543
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved