Earl Fletcher



Earl Fletcher, 79 was called home from labor to reward on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Methodist Germantown Hospital. Earl retired from yellow Cab company as a Cab Driver also was a member of Pentecostal of Praise Church of God in Christ. Visitation Friday June 19, 2020 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Please exercise patience as only 15 people will be allowed inside the chapel at a time. Funeral service Saturday June 20, 2020 12 noon. All services are held at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home (J.O. Patterson, Sr. Chapel ) Walnut Grove location 2944 Walnut Grove Rd. Due to the COVID-19 regulation the Fletcher is aware that only 52 guest of family, friends and church member can attend the private funeral service. We strongly advise all family members and friends to view the funeral service live on RS Lewis Live Steam on Facebook. Thank you for your prayers and cooperation. Interment will be in New Cemetery on Horn Lake Rd.









