Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery,
Earl King Jr.


1925 - 2019
Earl King Jr. Obituary
Earl King, Jr.

Germantown, TN

Earl King, Jr. February 12, 1925-April 18, 2019 died peacefully after a brief illness. Preceded in death by his parents Earl King, Sr and Zula Nebhut Estes he leaves four children, Lucy Baylor King of Houston, TX, Robert Benton King of Boston, MA and Katherine Nebhut King of Memphis and Virginia King Jeffries (Jim) and three granddaughters Baylor, Elizabeth and Elliott Jeffries of Mobile, AL and sister, Gere O'Brien of Austin, TX. Graveside service to be held at Elmwood Cemetery, April 19 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John's Episcopal Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019
