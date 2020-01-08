Services
Earl W. Marler

Earl W. Marler Obituary
Earl W. Marler

Munford - Earl W. Marler, 82 of Munford, TN passed away January 2, 2020. He was an Army veteran and retired from Sears Credit Dept. He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Marler, and parents Guy and Mildred Marler. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Gooch Wever Marler, his son Jimmy Marler(Joleen) and three grandchildren, Garett Marler and Courtney Marler of Olive Branch, MS, and Tyler Creson (Katie), and one great grandson (Bo) of Southaven, MS, and one sister Martha Jean Carroll of Lilburn, GA. Visitation to be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 AM and memorial service at 11:30 AM. High Point Chapel, 3788 Summer Ave., Memphis 38122.

Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation, (901) 685-0723
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
