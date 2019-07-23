|
Earl Ward Spellings
Bartlett - Earl Ward Spellings, 67, passed away on July 18, 2019 in Bartlett, TN. Mr. Spellings was the owner of Champion Auto Sales and had retired. He was preceded in death by his daughter Tammy Salinas. Left to honor his memory is his loving wife of 37 years, Teresa Benskin Spellings; his children, Mandy (Mike) Cooley, Missy (David) Garner, Rebecca (Matt) Wilson, Melody (Tim) Fuller and one son, Elon (Jessica) Spellings ; sisters, Readith Rook, Glenda (Glenn) and one brother Roy (Elizabeth) Spellings. Mr. Spellings has been blessed with seventeen grand children and three great grandchildren.
Mr. Spelling was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to everyone who knew him. He loved his large extended family. He was an avid racer and car enthusiast. Some of his most memorable times were at the race track with his racing family, especially time spent with his son.
Memorial Service will be held at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East on July 23, 2019, visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm with the Memorial service following at 2:00 pm.
The family has requested in lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in his name to .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 23, 2019